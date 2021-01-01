H265+ Wired Security Camera System 8CH 1080P Surveillance DVR with 4Pcs 1920TVL Indoor Outdoor Security Cameras IP66 Waterproof Human Detection.

8CH 1080N DVR + 4Pcs 1080N Waterproof camerasThis is 8CH 1080N Digital video recorder + 4Pcs 1080N(1920*1080) IP66 Waterproof Camera System, You can add four more extra cameras(You can search: B07PYN423J on )Meet your need to monitor more areas. Get a sharp and crisp image day or night with the camera's automatic IR-cut filter. Up to 64ft night vision. Aluminum weatherproof housing, cameras can be used indoors and outdoors Plug & Play and Remote ViewingReal Plug and play, All you need to do is connect the camera to the DVR through the BNC cable, then connect the DVR to your monitor with the HDMI cable in the package, and then get the clear 1080P image. Connect the DVR to your router with an Ethernet cable, After that you can get real-time video or playback videos via free XMeye App on iOS & Android devices, through free XMeye Client software on Windows or Mac. H.265+ Video Compression & 1TB Hard DriveCompared with H.264,Second Generation H.265