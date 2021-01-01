H265+ 1080p 16 Channel Security Camera System 16 Channel DVR Recorder and 8 x 1080p Weatherproof Surveillance CCTV Bullet Camera Outdoor Indoor.

(1). [ 1MP 16CH Extendable System Overview ] Exclusive H.264 16 Channel 1080p Lite DVR Recorder paired with 8 weatherproof 720p bullet cameras with 80ft night vision and 75view angle (It allows you to add 8 more cameras). BNC+DC CCTV cabling provides both video and power to your cameras, more stable and reliable than wireless security system.(No Hard Drive Included) (2). [ Local or Remote Access Anytime & Anywhere ] View and control your security system locally by connecting the system to a monitor, or via free Client software on Windows or Mac, or via iOS & Android APP ( Smart ) on mobile devices remotely. (3). [ Advance Motion Detection & Alert Push ] You can customize motion detection area in each camera to minimize false alerts. Instant notifications and email alerts will be pushed to your phone directly as long as the cameras detect moving objects. (4). [ Customize Each Camera with Different Record Modes ] Our DVR o