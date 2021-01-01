From mitzi
Mitzi H261810 Brigitte 10 Light 32" Wide Chandelier Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Mitzi H261810 Brigitte 10 Light 32" Wide Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steelRequires (10) 60 watt max candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed UL rated for damp locationsComes with a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 23-1/2"Minimum Height: 27"Maximum Height: 79"Width: 32"Diameter: 32"Chain Length: 54"Canopy Width: 5-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 10Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 600 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Polished Nickel