Mitzi H256701 Pippin Single Light 5" Wide Mini Pendant Aged Brass / Clear Swirl Indoor Lighting Pendants
Mitzi H256701 Pippin Single Light 5" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesConstructed from steel and glassRequires (1) 60 watt max medium (E26) bulbMounted with adjustable cordRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsCapable of being dimmed UL rated for damp locationsComes with a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 30-1/4"Minimum Height: 30-1/4"Maximum Height: 139"Width: 5"Diameter: 5"Cord Length: 120"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Aged Brass / Clear Swirl