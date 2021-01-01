From hinkley lighting
Hinkley Lighting H2452 3 Light Outdoor Lantern Pendant from the Augusta Collection Copper Bronze Outdoor Lighting Pendants
Hinkley Lighting H2452 3 Light Outdoor Lantern Pendant from the Augusta Collection Three Light Outdoor Lantern Pendant from the Augusta CollectionFeatures:Clear Bound Bent Beveled glass lantern shadeLantern style shades offer a timeless and appealing lookComposed of multiple glass pieces, beveled glass shades offer a traditional styleMade of solid brassDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaIncludes 5' of chain and 6' of wireSuitable for damp locationsLamping Technologies:Bulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration.Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoCanopy Width: 5"Chain Length: 60"Dark Sky: NoEnergy Star: NoHeight: 27.5"Location Rating: Damp LocationMaterial: BrassNumber of Bulbs: 3Pendant Type: LanternProduct Weight: 18 lbsShade Material: GlassShade Type: Beveled, LanternSloped Ceiling Compatible: NoVoltage: 120vWattage: 120Watts Per Bulb: 40Width: 13" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture) Copper Bronze