Hinkley Lighting H2201 Cape Cod 4 Light 23.75" Tall Post Light with Clear Seedy Glass Sienna Bronze Outdoor Lighting Post Lights Single Head Post

Hinkley Lighting H2201 Cape Cod 4 Light 23.75" Tall Post Light with Clear Seedy Glass Cape Cod’s classic onion lantern design conveys New England style. The solid brass construction and clear seedy glass add vintage appeal. Features: Clear seedy glass shades replicate the look of colonial glass Made of brass Designed to cast a soft ambient light over a wide area Can be mounted facing upwards only Suitable for wet locations Fitter diameter = 3" *Post not Included* Lamping Technology: Bulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaries made for lighting and decoration. Specifications: Bulb Included: No Dark Sky: No Height: 23.75" Material: Brass Number of Bulbs: 4 Post Included: No Product Weight: 31 lbs UL Rating: Wet Location Voltage: 120v Wattage: 160 Watts Per Bulb: 40 Width: 14" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture) Compliance: UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Single Head Post Lights Sienna Bronze