From mitzi
Mitzi H216701S Maya Single Light 9" Wide Mini Pendant Aged Brass Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Mitzi H216701S Maya Single Light 9" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesConstructed from steel and glassFixture includes a clear crackle glass shadeIncludes (1) 60 watt medium (E26) Incandescent bulbMounted with adjustable cordCapable of being dimmed UL rated for damp locationsComes with a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 7-3/4"Minimum Height: 7-3/4"Maximum Height: 117"Width: 9"Diameter: 9"Cord Length: 120"Shade Height: 5-3/4"Shade Width: 9"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: G25Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: IncandescentNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Aged Brass