Hinkley Lighting H2126 14" Height 1 Light Outdoor Wall Sconce In Pearl Bronze from the Plantation Collection Pearl Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall

Hinkley Lighting H2126 14" Height 1 Light Outdoor Wall Sconce In Pearl Bronze from the Plantation Collection 14" Height Single Light Outdoor Wall Sconce In Pearl Bronze from the Plantation CollectionFeatures:Light Amber Inside Sandblasted Optic oval shadeMade of aluminumDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaSuitable for wet locationsLamping Technologies:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Specifications:ADA: NoBackplate Height: 8"Backplate Width: 4.75"Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoDark Sky: NoEnergy Star: NoExtension: 7" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)HCO: 5" (height from center of outlet)Height: 14"Location Rating: Wet LocationMaterial: AluminumNumber of Bulbs: 1Product Weight: 6 lbsVoltage: 120vWattage: 60Watts Per Bulb: 60Width: 6" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture) NULL Pearl Bronze