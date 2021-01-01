Caterpillar H20 Defender Men's 36 in. W x 34 in. L Black/Graphite Cotton/Polyester Water Resistant Stretch Cargo Work Pant

At Caterpillar we believe having a work pant that is durable, high-performing, comfortable and breathable is just as important as having a solid set of tools. The CAT H20 Defender Trouser is made from our special H20 Flex, 7.5 oz., 65% cotton/33% polyester/2% elastane twill fabric with water resistant coating. It has a scuff guard and bottom hem trim made from 500D Cordura oxford nylon to insure longevity, along with an 18 in. leg opening that should fit over any boot. The top loading knee pad pocket has the same 500D Cordura oxford nylon to increase performance in this critical area. Bending and squatting during the day is tough on circulation behind the knees. With CATs articulated knee, the fabric bulge behind the knee is reduced to help maintain circulation. Have you ever found yourself looking for just one more pocket. With a total of 18 pockets you can find a space for everything you need. And yes, a cell phone pocket with hook and loop closure for security is included. Additional features, such as the 500D Cordura oxford nylon pull out/detachable tool pockets, the inside waistband gripper tape, and the 2-way stretch Flex fabric for ease of movement, make this CAT pant as fully featured as possible. Backed by Caterpillars 100% guarantee against defects in materials and workmanship for the life of the garment, the Caterpillar H20 Defender Trouser is truly a heavy duty, water resistant work pant. It is hard to beat at any price and one you will be proud to own. Color: Black/Graphite. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.