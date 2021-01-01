From hinkley lighting
Hinkley Lighting H1676 17.5" Height 3 Light Lantern Outdoor Wall Sconce from the Edgewater Collection Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces Outdoor Wall
Hinkley Lighting H1676 17.5" Height 3 Light Lantern Outdoor Wall Sconce from the Edgewater Collection 17.5" Height Three Light Lantern Outdoor Wall Sconce from the Edgewater CollectionFeatures:Seedy glass lantern shadeLantern style shades offer a timeless and appealing lookSeeded glass shades replicate the look of colonial glassMade of cast aluminumDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaSuitable for wet locationsLamping Technologies:Bulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration.Specifications:ADA: NoBackplate Height: 9"Backplate Width: 4.5"Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoDark Sky: NoEnergy Star: NoExtension: 9.5" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)HCO: 6.5" (height from center of outlet)Height: 17.5"Location Rating: Wet LocationMaterial: AluminumNumber of Bulbs: 3Product Weight: 10 lbsSconce Type: LanternShade Material: GlassShade Type: Lantern, Seedy GlassVoltage: 120vWattage: 120 Outdoor Wall Sconces Black