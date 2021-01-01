Hinkley Lighting H1650 Atlantis 1 Light 10.5" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces Outdoor Wall Sconces

Hinkley Lighting H1650 Atlantis 1 Light 10.5" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce Atlantis features a minimalist design for the ultimate in urban sophistication. Constructed of aluminum, Atlantis provides a chic solution to eco-conscious homeowners. Features: Etched Opal glass shade Made of extruded aluminum Designed to cast a soft ambient light over a wide area ADA Compliant Suitable for wet locations Lamping Technologies: Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs. Specifications: ADA: Yes Backplate Height: 5.5" Backplate Width: 5.5" Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Included: No Dark Sky: No Energy Star: No Extension: 4" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture) HCO: 5.25" (height from center of outlet) Height: 10.5" Location Rating: Wet Location Material: Aluminum Number of Bulbs: 1 Product Weight: 6 lbs Shade Material: Glass Voltage: 120v Wattage: 60 Watts Per Bulb: 60 Width: 6.25" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture) Compliance: ADA Compliance - The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Fixtures hung between 27" and 80" above the floor must have an extension of 4" or less; this applies to wall lights hung in walkways, halls, corridors, passageways or aisles. Ceiling Fixtures must be hung no lower than 80”. Outdoor Wall Sconces Bronze