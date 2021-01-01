From mitzi
Mitzi H160101 Carrie Single Light 14-3/4" High Wall Sconce with Opal Etched Shade Polished Copper Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Mitzi H160101 Carrie Single Light 14-3/4" High Wall Sconce with Opal Etched Shade FeaturesCrafted from metal and glassFixture includes opal etched glass shadeRequires (1) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for damp locationsIncludes limited 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 14-3/4"Width: 7-1/2"Extension: 9"Product Weight: 6.0 lbsBackplate Height: 4-3/4"Backplate Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Polished Copper