Hinkley Lighting H1319 26.5" Height 3 Light Lantern Outdoor Wall Sconce from the Trafalgar Collection Museum Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Hinkley Lighting H1319 26.5" Height 3 Light Lantern Outdoor Wall Sconce from the Trafalgar Collection 26.5" Height Three Light Lantern Outdoor Wall Sconce from the Trafalgar CollectionFeatures:Clear Seedy glass lantern shadeLantern style shades offer a timeless and appealing lookSeeded glass shades replicate the look of colonial glassMade of cast aluminumDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaSuitable for wet locationsLamping Technologies:Bulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration.Specifications:ADA: NoBackplate Height: 17.25"Backplate Width: 7.25"Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoDark Sky: NoEnergy Star: NoExtension: 16" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)HCO: 11.25" (height from center of outlet)Height: 26.5"Location Rating: Wet LocationMaterial: AluminumNumber of Bulbs: 3Product Weight: 24 lbsSconce Type: LanternShade Material: GlassShade Type: Lantern, Seedy GlassVoltage: 120vWattage: 120 Outdoor Wall Sconces Museum Black