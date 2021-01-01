From hickory hardware
Hickory Hardware H077852 Piper 3-3/4 Inch Center to Center Bar Cabinet Pull Satin Nickel Cabinet Hardware Pulls Bar
Hickory Hardware H077852 Piper 3-3/4 Inch Center to Center Bar Cabinet Pull Features:Solid metal construction for long lasting durabilityCoordinates with other items from the Piper collectionAll essential mounting hardware included for an effortless installationCovered by a limited lifetime warrantyIncludes 1 pullDimensions:Center to Center: 3-3/4"Length: 4-3/4"Width: 5/8"Projection: 1-3/8" Bar Satin Nickel