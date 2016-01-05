From hickory hardware
Hickory Hardware H076017-10B Twist 5-1/16 Inch Center to Center Arch Cabinet Pull - Pack of 10 Satin Nickel Cabinet Hardware Pulls Arch
Advertisement
Hickory Hardware H076017-10B Twist 5-1/16 Inch Center to Center Arch Cabinet Pull - Pack of 10 Features:Constructed of high quality materials for lasting durabilityCoordinates with other items from the Twist collectionAll necessary mounting hardware is includedCovered by a 1 year limited warrantyIncludes 10 pullsDimensions:Center to Center: 5-1/16"Length: 5-11/16"Width: 5/8"Projection: 1-1/8" Arch Satin Nickel