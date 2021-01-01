Liberty Hardware H01911C-AE-O 1/4 Inch Partial Overlay Wrap Cabinet Door Hinge with Self Close (Package of 2) Antique English Cabinet Hinges Overlay

Liberty Hardware H01911C-AE-O 1/4 Inch Partial Overlay Wrap Cabinet Door Hinge with Self Close (Package of 2) Features:Includes two hinges in each orderStamped steel construction for increased durabilityIdeal for mounting wood cabinet or vanity doorsCovered under a limited lifetime warrantyIncludes all necessary mounting hardwareProduct Technologies:Inset: An inset hinge is needed when the cabinet door sit inside the cabinet frame. Used with eight face-frame or panel cabinets where having a door flush with the frame is ideal.Material - Steel: Steel is strong and affordable, making it a favorite for hinges of all types, but is more prone to rusting than solid brass or stainless steel.Specifications:Width: 1-3/4"Length: 2-3/4"Hinge Mount: Partial OverlayOpening Angle (Degrees): 100Material: ZincInstallation Type: Screw-InQuantity: 2 Wrap Hinges Antique English