Vaxcel Lighting H0117 Descartes II 9 Light Two Tier Chandelier with Glass Shades - 31.88 Inches Wide Architectural Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Vaxcel Lighting H0117 Descartes II 9 Light Two Tier Chandelier with Glass Shades - 31.88 Inches Wide Features:Elegant glass amber pearl finished bowl shaped shadeSteel manufactured for long lasting durabilityTwo tiers for focused light distributionLamping Technology:Bulb Base - Medium (E26) (Not Included): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Wattage: 900Watts Per Bulb: 100Number of Bulbs: 9Voltage: 120vCertification:UL Listed (Dry Location): Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.Dimensions:Height: 30.5"Width: 31.875" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Canopy Width: 5.875"Shade Height: 4.5"Shade Width: 4.875"Shade Length: 7.125"Maximum Height: 140.5" (including chain / down rods)Wire Length: 192"Chain Length: 108" Architectural Bronze