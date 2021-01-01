Liberty Hardware H0103AV-O2 Variable Overlay Traditional Cabinet Door Hinge with Self Close (Package of 2) Matte Nickel Cabinet Hinges Overlay Hinges

Liberty Hardware H0103AV-O2 Variable Overlay Traditional Cabinet Door Hinge with Self Close (Package of 2) Features:Includes two hinges in each orderAll steel construction for increased durabilityIdeal for mounting wood cabinet or vanity doorsSelf closing design for convenienceCovered under a limited lifetime warrantyIncludes all necessary mounting hardwareProduct Technologies:Overlay: An overlay hinge is needed when the cabinet door you are mounting overlays the cabinet frame itself. Overlay hinges install on the interior edge of the cabinet frame and the interior face of the door, providing full motion with complete concealment of the hardware itself when the cabinet door is closed.Material - Steel: Steel is strong and affordable, making it a favorite for hinges of all types, but is more prone to rusting than solid brass or stainless steel.Specifications:Width: 1-13/16"Length: 2-3/4"Hinge Mount: Full Overlay, Partial OverlayOpening Angle (Degrees): 90Material: ZincInstallation Type: Screw-InQuantity: 2 Traditional Hinges Matte Nickel