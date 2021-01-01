Vaxcel Lighting H0099 Calais 5 Light Single Tier Chandelier with Frosted Glass Shades - 24 Inches Wide Venetian Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Vaxcel Lighting H0099 Calais 5 Light Single Tier Chandelier with Frosted Glass Shades - 24 Inches Wide Features:Venetian bronze finish with frosted opal glassUL / CUL listed for dry locationsLamping Technologies:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Compliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 5Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: IncandescentBulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 500Height: 19.5"Width: 24"Energy Star: NoUL Listed: Yes Venetian Bronze