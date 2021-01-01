12"W X 35"H Mid-America Vinyl, Standard Size Williamsburg Double Panel Shutters, W/Installation Shutter-Lok'S & Matching Screws, 001 - White

Our selection of vinyl shutters includes the Williamsburg Raised Panel Window Shutter. Our raised panel shutters have a distinctly European appearance, and they are great alternatives to traditional louvered shutters. Each pair of raised panel shutters is crafted with depth and precision in durable vinyl. We offer the Williamsburg Raised shutter in a full range of rich and vibrant colors, as well as different standard sizes to meet your needs. All of our vinyl shutters are crafted for years of low maintenance and enjoyment. They give you the charm of wood shutters, but without the weight, chipping, water damage and warping associated with this traditional material.