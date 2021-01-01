From crate&barrel
"H" Monogrammed Stemless Wine Glasses, Set of 4
Our monogrammed stemless wine glasses serve white, red and rose wine with casual elegance. These sets of four glasses clean up easily in the dishwasher after backyard barbecues and laid-back dinner parties. Structured with a sturdy flat bottom and a modern bell shape, each one is laser engraved with a single letter of your choice. This personal touch makes the sets thoughtful and useful housewarming, wedding, graduation or holiday host gifts, especially when paired with the coordinating monogrammed decanter or a special bottle of wine. Glass 21-oz. capacity Monogrammed with a single engraved letter Dishwasher-safe Monogrammed items are not eligible for returns or exchanges Imported