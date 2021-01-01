From wac lighting
WAC Lighting H-LED810S-30-BK H Series LED810 Impulse LED Low Voltage Track Head in Black Finish, Spot Beam, 3000K
Die-cast aluminum construction. 360Deg horizontal rotation and 180Deg vertical aiming For use with 120V track. Track fixture is available in H, j/J2, and L track configurations. Order according to track layout specifications Smooth and continuous dimming to 10% with an electronic low Voltage dimmer Title 24 compliant (90CRI version). replaceable LED module. Standards: UL & CUL listed for dry locations High powered LED module (no lamp required): Color Temp: 2700K, 3000K, 3500K, and 4000K, CRI: 85 or 90, rated hours: 60, 000, Weight: 1.95 Pounds, Manufacturer: WAC Lighting