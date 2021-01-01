WAC Lighting H-LED23E Logos H-Track 9" Tall LED Track Head - 19° x 32° Elliptical Beam Spread and 23 Watts White / 2700K / 85CRI Track Lighting Heads

WAC Lighting H-LED23E Logos H-Track 9" Tall LED Track Head - 19 x 32 Elliptical Beam Spread and 23 Watts Logos is the ultimate pragmatic lighting solution for upscale retail and other commercial applications. This distinctive track luminaire is purposefully designed with a modern, rectangular well-balanced form. Form follows technology in this high performing luminaire whose center beam candle power (CBCP) out performs a 39W metal halide spot light. For use with 120V track. Track Fixture is available in H, J/J2, and L track configurations. Order according to track layout specifications. Logos is avaialble in 23W or 40W.FeaturesEasy in-field change of beam angle and lockable hot aiming mechanism360° horizontal and 180° vertical aimingFeatures an elliptical shaped beam spread covering a 19° x 32° areaDie-cast aluminum constructionIntegrated LED lightingSmooth and continuous dimming to 10% with an ELV dimmerETL rated for dry locationsEnergy Star approvedCovered under WAC Lighting's 5 year functional and 2 year finish warrantiesDimensionsHeight: 9"Width: 7-1/8"Depth: 4-1/8"Product Weight: 2.03 lbsTrack Lighting SpecificationsSystem Type: H-TrackAccessory Type: HeadsVoltage Type: Line VoltageTransformer Wattage: 23Electrical SpecificationsWattage: 23 wattsLumens: 1333, 1406, 1528, or 1779Color Temperature: 2700K, 3000K, 3500K, or 4000KColor Rendering Index: 85CRIAverage Hours: 100000 White / 2700K / 85CRI