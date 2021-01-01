WAC Lighting H-LED20F-35-BK Exterminator LED Energy Star Track Fixture, Black

Die Cast aluminum construction with lockable vertical aiming for precise adjustments. Accepts one lens or accessory For use with 120V track. Track Fixture is available in H, j/j2, and L track configurations. Order according to track layout specifications Smooth and continuous dimming to 10% with an electronic low Voltage dimmer 355Deg horizontal rotation and 180Deg vertical aiming. Energy Star rated and CEC Title24 Compliant (90CRI version) High powered LED module (no lamp required): color Temp: 2700K, 3000K, 3500K, and 4500K, CRI: 85 or 90, rated hours: 60,000. Standards: UL & CUL listed for dry locations Select from 4 color temperatures: 2700K, 3000K, 3500K or 4000K Single circuit or two circuit track options Accommodates 1 lens or accessory. Color Lenses, Filter Lenses, Beam Control Accessories 355 horizontal rotation and 180 vertical aiming Lockable vertical aiming for precise adjustments, Weight: 1.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: WAC Lighting