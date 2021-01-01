WAC Lighting H-LED009-35-WT Framing Projector LED Low Voltage Track Fixture, White

Die hard aluminum construction with pre-installed removeable framing projector. Meets 2013 California title 24 efficiency (90 CRI version) Uses two lenses to allow precise focus adjustment. 355Deg horizontal rotation and 90Deg vertical aiming Accepts 1 accessory lens and accepts "D" size glass and metal gobos (order separately) Smooth and continuous dimming to 10% with an electronic low Voltage dimmer Replaceable LED module, 60,000 hours rated life, color Temp options: 2700K, 3000K, 3500K and 4000K, CRI options:85 or 90 (90 CRI is title 24 efficient). standards: UL & CUL listed for dry locations WAC Lighting is a responsible lighting company, responsibility is central to our culture. WAC is the leader in Solid State Lighting and products will consistantly produce superior performance. WAC is a reliable name that you can trust for superior quality, innovative technology and superlative service, Weight: 6.85 Pounds, Manufacturer: WAC Lighting