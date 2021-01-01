From wac lighting
WAC Lighting H-8010 Charge H-Track 6" Tall 3000K LED Track Head Brushed Nickel / 3000K Track Lighting Heads
WAC Lighting H-8010 Charge H-Track 6" Tall 3000K LED Track Head The Charge 8010 track luminaire offers superior light output in a small, unobtrusive design. Developed for residential spaces and lower-mounted commercial applications.Features350° horizontal and 90° vertical directional adjustabilityThis powerful energy efficient LED track head is the perfect replacement for energy hungry incandescent track headsDriver concealed within cylinder for a clean look and installationHigh powered replaceable LED moduleConstructed from aluminumIntegrated LED lightingSmooth and continuous dimming with an electronic low voltage (ELV) or TRIAC dimmer40 degree beam spreadETL rated for dry locationsEnergy Star certifiedCovered under a 5 year fixture and 2 year finish manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 5-7/8"Width: 3"Depth: 2-3/8"Product Weight: 0.72 lbsTrack Lighting SpecificationsSystem Type: H-TrackAccessory Type: HeadsVoltage Type: Line VoltageElectrical SpecificationsLumens: 850Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 11 wattsAverage Hours: 50000 Brushed Nickel / 3000K