WAC Lighting H-1052N Exterminator II H-Track 7" Tall LED Track Head - 25° Narrow Beam Spread and 52 Watts Brushed Nickel / 3500K / 85CRI Track

WAC Lighting H-1052N Exterminator II H-Track 7" Tall LED Track Head - 25 Narrow Beam Spread and 52 Watts The LEDme Exterminator II offers superior light output in a compact, unobtrusive design. The Exterminator II collection was developed for upscale residential and commercial environments, with superior illumination, in a compact design.FeaturesThe Exterminator II is available in 14W, 22W, 35W, or 52W, designed for H, J, J2, L, and W track (277V available in W-Track)365° horizontal rotation and 180° vertical aimingDesigned for commercial or residential useDie-cast aluminum construction with a removable front cap for easy change of lenses or accessoriesIntegrated LED lighting25° beam spreadSmooth and continuous dimming with an electronic low voltage (ELV) dimmerETL rated for dry locationsEnergy star certifiedMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under WAC Lighting's 5 year functional warranty and 2 year finish warrantyDimensionsHeight: 7-1/4"Width: 6"Depth: 6"Product Weight: 3.57 lbsTrack Lighting SpecificationsSystem Type: H-TrackAccessory Type: HeadsVoltage Type: Line VoltageTransformer Wattage: 52Transformer Location: SurfaceElectrical SpecificationsWattage: 52 wattsLumens: 2930, 3320, 3540, or 4237Color Temperature: 2700K, 3000K, 3500K, or 4000KColor Rendering Index: 85 or 90CRIAverage Hours: 100000 Brushed Nickel / 3500K / 85CRI