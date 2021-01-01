WAC Lighting H-1052N-830-BK Exterminator II LED Energy Star Track Fixture, Black

Die-cast aluminum construction with a removable front cap for easy change of lenses or accessories. Accommodates one lens accessory and one glare control accessory Energy Star rated, CEC title 24 Compliant (90 CRI only), with a low profile design Available in 14W, 35W, or 52W, designed for H, j, j2, L and w track (277V available in w-track). reflectors and LED modules can be purchased separately Smooth and continuous dimming with an electronic low Voltage (elv) dimmer Replaceable LED module, 100, 000 hours rated life, color Temp: available in 2700K, 3000K, 3500K, and 4000K CRI: available in 85 or 90 (90 CRI is title 24). standards: ETL & CETL dry location listed, Weight: 3.57 Pounds, Manufacturer: WAC Lighting