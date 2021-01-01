WAC Lighting H-1023N Exterminator II H-Track 5" Tall LED Track Head - 18° Narrow Beam Spread and 22 Watts Black / 3000K / 85CRI Track Lighting Heads

WAC Lighting H-1023N Exterminator II H-Track 5" Tall LED Track Head - 18 Narrow Beam Spread and 22 Watts The LEDme Exterminator II offers superior light output in a compact, unobtrusive design. The Exterminator II collection was developed for upscale residential and commercial environments, with superior illumination, in a compact design.FeaturesThe Exterminator II is available in 14W, 22W, 35W, or 52W, designed for H, J, J2, L, and W track (277V available in W-Track)365° horizontal rotation and 180° vertical aimingDesigned for commercial or residential useDie-cast aluminum construction with a removable front cap for easy change of lenses or accessoriesIntegrated LED lighting18° beam spreadSmooth and continuous dimming with an electronic low voltage (ELV) dimmerUL and CUL rated for dry locationsEnergy Star approvedCovered under WAC Lighting's 5 year functional warranty and 2 year finish warrantyDimensionsHeight: 5-5/16"Width: 4-11/16"Depth: 2-3/4"Product Weight: 2.23 lbsTrack Lighting SpecificationsSystem Type: H-TrackAccessory Type: HeadsVoltage Type: Line VoltageTransformer Wattage: 22Transformer Location: SurfaceElectrical SpecificationsWattage: 22 wattsLumens: 1505, 1590, 1755, 1860, 1975, or 2030Color Temperature: 2700K, 3000K, 3500K, or 4000KColor Rendering Index: 85 or 90CRIAverage Hours: 100000 Heads Black / 3000K / 85CRI