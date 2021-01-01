From safavieh

Safavieh Gypsy Collection Vaska Abstract Area Rug, One Size , Multiple Colors

$78.99 on sale
($225.00 save 65%)
In stock
Buy at jcpenneyaffiliate

Description

ï»¿Stunning Impressions Of Natural Beauty Are Marvelously Displayed In The Abstract Artistry Of The Safavieh Gypsy Rug Collection. This Sublime Collection Is Contemporary Styled Using Vibrant, Marbled Colors In Creating Decorative Interpretations Of Magnificent Earthly Contours. Made Using A Soft, Power-Loomed Polyester Pile, These Easy-Maintenance Rugs Will Retain Their Striking Beauty For Many Years To Come.Rug Make: Machine MadeRug Pad: RecommendedShape: RectangleMeasurements: 60 Length/Inches, 36 Width/InchesBase Material: 100% PolyesterPile Height: 2 InCare: Professional CleanCountry of Origin: Imported

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com