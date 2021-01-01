Couristan Gypsy Aquarelle Bone-Multi Runner Rug

Express your creativity without having to say a word, let the Gypsy Collection bring out the artist in you. This collection showcases unique transitional and contemporary artistic designs, offering a vibrant color palette of up to 48 modern hues. These captivating area rugs will bring any living space to life with its energetic and mood elevating colors. Cross-woven on Wilton looms with the finest 100% heat-set Courtron polypropylene, this ultra-fine synthetic yarn is both durable and impressively soft. Gypsy's rich blended colors such as; ultramarine, magenta, oyster, brown, aqua, mocha, mushroom and ivory just to name a few, will effortlessly add value and enhance your existing home furnishings. Awaken your favorite space with this lively designed collection.