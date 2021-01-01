nuLOOM Gynel Solid Shag Baby Pink 5 ft. Round Rug

Add warmth and style to a room with this Solid Shag Baby Pink Round Rug from nuLOOM. Made of 100% polypropylene, it features a casual shag design with a solid pattern and is machine made in Turkey. This casual indoor rug is plush and soft on the feet so it's perfect for a living room, kitchen or bedroom. Spot clean with a mild detergent and water to easily remove smudges or dirt. The rug has a latex backing - a nonslip rug pad or rug cushion (sold separately) is recommended to prevent slipping and increase longevity.