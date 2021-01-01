From coaster
Gwen Sofa
Sophisticated farmhouse styleSolid wood frame construction1.9 high density foam for comfort and durabilitySinuous spring deck allows for a sturdy and long lasting seatingTailored English armsTurned legs in espressoEasy to maintain attached back cushionsReversible seat cushions.Bring LOVE to your living area with this sophisticated farmhouse Gwen Living Room Collection by Coaster Furniture. It offers tailored English arms, turned legs in espresso. No rearranging required with easy to maintain attached back cushions. Extend the life of you upholstery set with reversible seat cushions. Complete your look with a blue hounds tooth patterned accent chair.