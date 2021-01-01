GoWISE USA GW22711 6-Quart 12-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cook, Rice, Steamer, Saute, Yogurt Maker, and Warmer, Stainless Steel, 6-Qt

This 12-in-1 pressure cooker features presets for quick cooking such as rice/risotto, Multigrain, porridge, meat/stew, poultry, seafood, veggies, bean/chili, canning, yogurt, egg maker, and steam. Full Stainless Steel lid and body with a Stainless Steel Inner pot. Time can be set manually, and the Pressure can switch between low and high. There is a sauté function along with a slow cook function, Keep Warm function, and delay time function. Comes a detachable cord and a newly designed pressure release button that allows you release pressure with a simple switch and walk away. Comes with a Stainless Steel pot, Stainless Steel rack, (1) Stainless Steel basket, measuring cup, spoon, detachable cord that makes it easier to store your cooker in tight places and a built-in spoon holder Your purchase comes with a 1 year Limited and free lifetime support from GoWISE USA, Manufacturer: GoWISE USA