Seachrome GW-4130-Q Lifestyle & Wellness 30" Swing-Up Grab Bar Satin Stainless Accessory Grab Bar
Seachrome GW-4130-Q Lifestyle & Wellness 30" Swing-Up Grab Bar Seachrome GW-4130-Q Features: Covered under manufacturer's 1 Year Limited warrantyConstructed of stainless steel ensuring durability and dependabilityPremier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useSecure mounting assembly utilizing concealed screws ADA compliantSeachrome GW-4130-Q Specifications: Overall Width: 30" (from left to right of product)Height: 11-1/2" (from top to bottom) Satin Stainless