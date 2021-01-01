From gw security inc.

GW 32CH H.265 4K NVR 5MP PoE IP Security Camera System (32)x 1920P 2.8~12mm Varifocal Lens 100 Feet Night Vision Vandal Proof Water Proof Motion.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Upgraded to 2021 New Models 5MP (2592x 1920) Super HD Resolution Built in 2.8-12mm Varifocal Lens 32 Channel 8MP 4K NVR New Technology: AI Human Detection Waterproof & Vandalproof for Outdoor or Indoor use Built-in Microphone for Audio Surveillance Perfect Quick QR-Code Scan remote access and control your system Free US Tech Support

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com