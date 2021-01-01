From seachrome
Seachrome GW-3016-QCR Lifestyle & Wellness 18" Angled Grab Bar Satin Stainless Accessory Grab Bar
Seachrome GW-3016-QCR Lifestyle & Wellness 18" Angled Grab Bar Seachrome GW-3016-QCR Features: Covered under manufacturer's 1 Year Limited warrantyConstructed of stainless steel ensuring durability and dependabilityPremier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useSecure mounting assembly utilizing concealed screws Proper installation complies with ADA standards and guidelinesSeachrome GW-3016-QCR Specifications: Overall Width: 18" (from left to right of product)Projection (Depth): 2-3/4" (from wall to edge of product)Height: 15-3/4" (from top to bottom) Satin Stainless