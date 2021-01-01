Gviewin Nature Series For Google Pixel 5 Case, Ultra Slim Thin Glossy Soft Tpu Rubber Gel Marble Phone Case Cover For Google Pixel 5 5G (2020.

Material: Tpu, Rubber, Gel Brand: Gviewin Form Factor: Bumper Color: White/Gold Compatible Phone Models: Google Pixel 5 [Chic Look] The Fadeproof, Lasting Marble Pattern Is Scratch-Resistant And Odor-Free While Adding Some Personality To Your Google Pixel 5 5G With Its Elegant And Glorious Beauty. [Reliable Protection] Impact-Resistant And Durable Tpu Offers Protection From Scuffs And Scratches; Shock-Absorbing Corner Bumpers Are Designed To Withstand Unexpected Bumps And Drops. [Detailed Design] Precise Cutouts Ensure Easy Access To All The Buttons And Functions With Smooth Tactility. Raised Screen Lip And Increased Camera Edges Protect Your Pixel 5 5G From Surface Scratches. [Slim & Comfortable] Made Of Ultra-Lightweight Materials, This Thin, Soft Case Adds No Bulk To Your Device As Well As Maintaining Grippy, Comfortable And Pocket-Friendly.