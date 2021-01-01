Grandeur GVCGVC_SGLCYL_234 Grande Victorian Solid Brass Rose Keyed Entry Single Cylinder Deadbolt with 2-3/4" Backset Lifetime Brass Deadbolt Keyed

Grandeur GVCGVC_SGLCYL_234 Grande Victorian Solid Brass Rose Keyed Entry Single Cylinder Deadbolt with 2-3/4" Backset Single Cylinder Function: Single Cylinder function specifies that the deadbolt is thrown by a thumb turn on the interior while the exterior uses a key for locking and unlocking.Features:Crafted with solid brassHanding is reversible for left or right handed doorsEasily installs on standard prep doorsIncludes a 2-3/4" backset and square corner latchCovered by a Limited Lifetime Mechanical and 10 Year Finish WarrantyHand assembled in the United StatesProduct Technologies:Solid Brass Construction: Grandeur rosettes and backsets are forged from a solid piece of brass. This process yields a denser, stronger and higher quality product that can better display intricate designs than casted door hardware.Specifications:Backset: 2-3/4"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Edge Bore: 1"Door Thickness: 1-3/4" to 2"Handing: Reversible, Left or RightTrim Height: 4-1/2"Trim Width: 2-13/16"Projection: 1-11/16"Locking Mechanism: ThumbturnCylinder: 5 Pin CLatch Faceplate: Square CornerMaterial: Brass Single Cylinder Lifetime Brass