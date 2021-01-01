Kraus GV-103-14-SO 14" Clear Brown Glass Vessel Bathroom Sink Only Clear Brown Fixture Lavatory Sink Glass

Kraus GV-103-14-SO 14" Clear Brown Glass Vessel Bathroom Sink Only Product Features:Vessel Sink Design creates an eye-catching centerpiece that will stand out as a focal point in any bathroomAbove-Counter installation frees up space on top of the bathroom vanity and coordinates with any wall-mount or vessel faucetHandcrafted Tempered Glass: Non-porous surface is extremely resistant to scratches, stains, thermal shock, fading, and discolorationSpa-Inspired Style: Glass vessel sink complements any bathroom decor, from traditional to transitional to modernLifetime Limited Warranty: Satisfaction guaranteed with customer service that puts you firstProduct Technologies and Benefits:The Vessel Advantage: Beyond uniqueness and their distinctive modern design, vessel sinks also present a couple of functional advantages. Because the sink is raised off the countertop, overall bathroom clutter presents less of an issue as items are merely level with or below the sink rim, not towering over it and in the way of your arms. Furthermore, bowl-shaped vessel sinks actually free up countertop space directly under the sink rim. Lastly, vessel sinks are much better at containing splashes, making face and hand washing less messy.Handcrafted Quality: Kraus vessel sinks are handcrafted in a very labor-intensive process. Starting with only the finest materials, artisans work each sink through its various production stages, with complete control over the entire process. By using hands to get the work done, each Kraus vessel sink is a functional work of art that has seen great care and thought put into its creation. The end result is a flawless sink that shows its attention to details.Heavily Certified: Kraus has gone to great lengths to be able to provide you, the homeowner, the rest-easy satisfaction knowing that your sink is certified and listed by all the major product testing boards in the U.S. and Canada. This means that this sink is deemed safe to use and that it meets all applicable building codes. Certifications and listings include: UPC, cUPC, CSA, IAPMO, ANSI and SCC.Product Specifications:Height: 5-1/2" (measured from the bottom of sink to the top of the rim)Overall Width: 14" (measured from the back outer rim to the front outer rim)Overall Length: 14" (measured from the left outer rim to the right outer rim)Installation Type: VesselDrain Outlet Connection: 1-3/4"Material: Tempered glassGlass Thickness: 1/2" (12 mm)Variations:GV-103-14-SO: This modelGV-103-14: This model + pop-up drain and mounting ringGV-103-SO: 16-1/2" version of this modelGV-103FR-14-SO: This model with frosted glassSpecial Note:This vessel sink is available as a bathroom combo with a number of faucet choices. Like their vessel sinks, Kraus vessel faucets have gained tremendous momentum within the kitchen and bath industry and are highly regarded for their quality, durability, and meaningful innovation. If you are considering a purchase of this sink and also need a new vessel faucet, we urge you to consider the bathroom combos; they truly are a deal. To the right of these product details you will find 5 bathroom combos that include this sink. All bathroom combos that use this sink can be found by typing "GV-103-14-SO" into the search bar at the top right of this page. Glass Clear Brown