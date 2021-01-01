From elite pharmaceuticals
Gutter Mount for Arlo Pro Pro 2 Pro 3 and Arlo Ultra Camera Black 2Pack
Advertisement
It allows attaching your Arlo security camera to a rain gutter without drilling holes Mount your Arlo camera up high enough to get the perfect view and secure installation Easily adjustable with the 360-degree swivel and 180-degree tilt Easy to install and securely attach to the lip of your rain gutter with two screw clamps Compatible with Arlo Pro, Arlo Pro 2, Arlo Pro 3, Arlo Ultra, Arlo Security Light and Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera