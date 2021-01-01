Guthrie LED Wall Sconce by Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Brass - Finish: Brass - (1209-AGB)

Reminiscent of Saturn and its glowing rings, the Guthrie LED Wall Sconce is made from precision cut glass and features a smaller, metallic finished circle positioned in its center. Concealed behind the smaller circle is the LED light source, which when illuminated, casts diffused, reflecting, and refracting light. Available in two sizes, this modern wall sconce is perfect for adding a decorative, glowing detail to hallways, bedrooms, dining rooms, and living room spaces. Hudson Valley Lighting was established by David Littman in New York as part of the Littman business, a family lighting trade going back three generations. Known best for restoration lighting, Hudson Valley Lighting also features reproduction vintage and transitional fixtures that are classic and versatile. Their high quality, elegant designs are offered in a range of product types, from wall sconces with hand polished metal to crystal chandeliers. Shape: Round. Color: Brass. Finish: Aged Brass