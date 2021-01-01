Add mixed material charm to your dining room with this rustic kitchen island light. This light features an oil rubbed bronze finish that complements the clear seeded glass shade. The shades themselves are reminiscent of upside-down wine glasses, with rope wrapped around the lower half. This blending of different materials makes for a striking fixture that would be right at home in an industrial-infused space. This light is perfect for shedding brilliant task lighting over your modern farmhouse kitchen island. North Star Designs Guthrie Bronze Coastal Clear Glass Dome Large (Larger Than 22-in) Kitchen Island Light | NSD11278