Gursharon Fabric Upholstered Parsons Chair (Set Of 2)

There is a reason why our dining chairs are so popular. This is not just their smart appearance, but also their versatility enough to adapt to any table paired with it. Because they are also super comfortable. In this pair of delicious dining chairs, join in a family feast or hang out with friends. The charming checkered fabric of the seat has a classic character and sits on the sturdy sturdy beech wood legs.What is included?2 chairs Upholstery Color: Dark Blue