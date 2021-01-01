Gurpaige Single Shower Curtain

Features:Hand-sewn finishesProduct Type: Shower CurtainColor: Black/YellowMaterial: PolyesterMaterial Details: Products Included: Shower CurtainPieces Included: Does Not ApplyWater Repellent: YesTheme: No ThemePattern: No Pattern and Not Solid ColorWeighted Hem: YesHooks Included: NoNumber of Hooks Included: Hook Material: Hook Color: Liner Included: NoLiner Material: Liner Color: Liner Required: YesReversible: NoSame Pattern on Both Sides: Second Image Theme: Washing Care: Machine washLicensed Product: NoProduct Care: Easy care machine washable with buttonhole openings for easy hangingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayBath Mat Included: NoNumber of Bath Mats Included: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseSet/Single: Single Shower CurtainContour Mat Included: NoToilet Seat Cover Included: NoTowels Included: NoNumber of Towels Included: Bathroom Accessories Included: NoHookless: NoRuffled: DS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional ModernSample Available: YesSample Part Number: Spefications:Organic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: TAA Compliant: NoNFPA 701 Certified: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoTextile Labelling and Advertising Regulations (C.R.C., c. 1551): NoSOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : YesCanada Product Restriction: YesReason for Restriction: LogisticsFire Rated: NoBetter Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: USDA BioBased Product: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: YesResponsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: EPP Compliant: NoFair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: YesFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Oeko-Tex Certified: NoOeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: AZO Free: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: YesTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Global Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 70" H x 90" W, 70" H x 71" W): 70Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 70" H x 90" W): 90Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 70" H x 71" W): 71Hook Hole Spacing: 6Overall Product Weight (Size: 70" H x 90" W, 70" H x 71" W): 1Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: Yes Size: 70" H x 71" W