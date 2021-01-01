From matrix decor
matrix decor Gunmetal Black Stainless Steel 33 in. 16-Gauge Double Bowl Farmhouse Apron-Front Kitchen Sink
Keep your dishes sparkling clean with this stainless steel double bowl kitchen sink. A sound guard undercoating limits noise coming from the kitchen, and a removable strainer catches debris. It can be connected to the garbage processor, easily solve the kitchen's blockage. Included bottom rinse grid for protecting sink surface from scratches. Color: Gunmetal Black.