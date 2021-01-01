Black Gun Rfile Safe Storage Cabinet, 4-5 Rifle + 2 Pistols, With Digital Keypad Lock,Quick Access Electronic Firearm Gun Security Cabinet

Features:Gun safe comes already assembled. All you need to do is just insertone 9V battery and set the key pad.With 7/8 inches thickness of 5 big steel locking bolts for home defense and security, preventing criminals from breaking in.With two more convenient handgun holder to storage your handgun, there's also a shelf space for your ammo and bullets. The shelf can be removed if you want and also can store handgun, ammo and other things in your home or office.With pre-drilled holes, this safe is easy to mount to the wall,floor,in closets, garages, or any other location.The battery is mounted on the back of the keyboard. Because the power consumption is relatively small, there is no internal battery installation locationPackage contents: *1×gun safe cabinet *1×instruction *1×backup key *4×expansion boltSpefications:Dimensions:Assembly:Warranty: