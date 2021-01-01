From addicted to ink tattooing lover tattoo artist
Addicted To Ink Tattooing Lover Tattoo Artist Gun Pen Design Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Great design for a cool artistic tattooist owner of a tattoo shop studio. Perfect for who is addicted to ink pigments tattooed low life. Cool design for any fan of body art pigment into dermis layer tattow sleeves. Be proud of your expensive skin tattoos. Ideal tattooing gun machine pen design for mom dad wife husband girlfriend boyfriend tattoo artist artists punk goth tat hater lover enthusiasts decorative symbolic pictorial inked people body modification Ancient Egypt practices gang fans. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only