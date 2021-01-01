From divi

Gump's grocery XS3868 Bluetooth V2.0 Stereo Audio Module 3.6V-4.2V OVC3860 Supports A2DP AVRCP

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Gump's grocery XS3868 Bluetooth V2.0 Stereo Audio Module 3.6V-4.2V.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com