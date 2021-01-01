From corrigan studio
Gullickson 64" Task Floor Lamp
This arched floor lamp strikes the perfect balance between simple, straight forward design and trend-forward materials. Featuring a versatile black metal with brown textured fabric and a brown marble base, this lamp is the optimal lighting solution for modern farmhouse or bohemian styled living rooms. A three-way rotary switch on the socket controls a bulb up to 150 Watts or an equivalent CFL. The 3-way rotary socket switch will only work with a 3-way light bulb, otherwise, this lamp will function with a simple on/off switch at its highest setting.